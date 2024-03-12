69.9 F
Counterterrorism

More Countries Warn About Terrorism in Russia After Moscow Plot Thwarted

The Red Square in Moscow, Russia, one day after the record-setting snowfalls of February 12 through 14, 2021 (iStock Photo)

More countries have joined the United States in warning their citizens in Russia to avoid crowds over an imminent terrorist threat, shortly after Russian officials said they thwarted an attempted attack on a Moscow synagogue.

A security alert issued on Thursday warned that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”

The British Embassy in Moscow quickly shared the warning, while advising U.K. nationals to avoid “all travel to Russia.” By Friday, at least six other nations had joined in warning their citizen about the alleged threat—including Canada, Germany, Sweden, South Korea, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

Read the rest of the story at Newsweek, here.

Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
