More countries have joined the United States in warning their citizens in Russia to avoid crowds over an imminent terrorist threat, shortly after Russian officials said they thwarted an attempted attack on a Moscow synagogue.

A security alert issued on Thursday warned that the U.S. Embassy in Moscow was “monitoring reports that extremists have imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow, to include concerts, and U.S. citizens should be advised to avoid large gatherings over the next 48 hours.”

The British Embassy in Moscow quickly shared the warning, while advising U.K. nationals to avoid “all travel to Russia.” By Friday, at least six other nations had joined in warning their citizen about the alleged threat—including Canada, Germany, Sweden, South Korea, Latvia and the Czech Republic.

