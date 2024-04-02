50.4 F
More Than Just Islamic State: Rising Militancy in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Afghanistan Vs Taliban On Going Conflict Representation with Flags and Crack between them. Modern flags crack backdrop (2)
(iStock Photo)

There has been a wave of attacks across Pakistan in recent weeks by militant groups operating in the region that have widely varying objectives.

This week, a suicide attacker killed five Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver in a convoy in Pakistan’s northwest. Pakistani Taliban, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, is the usual suspect for such attacks in the northwest, but in a statement on Wednesday, it denied being behind targeting the Chinese workers.

Earlier, two suicide attacks in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed nine Pakistani troops in the third week of March.

Read the rest of the story at VOA, here.

