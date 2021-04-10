isis nigeria (ISIS photo courtesy of Nigerian Army)

Morocco Discusses Counterterrorism Strategies With Nigeria

Morocco sent a high-profile delegation to meet with members of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CENSAD) in Abuja, Nigeria to discuss counterterrorism strategies. 

The meetings, which took place from April 5-8, focused on the achievements of CENSAD members in the fight against terrorism in the region. Members exchanged strategies for future joint-exercises and suggested unique approaches to sustainable development for areas affected by terrorism.

The Moroccan delegation shared counterterrorism techniques and promoted innovative ideas the country has recently implemented, such as the formation of the Institute for Specialized Training, a state-run entity to promote bilateral cooperation between Morocco’s intelligence and the members of the region’s counterterrorism operations. 

