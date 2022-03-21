Mosque in Mississauga Looks to Bolster Security After Attack

Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.

“We’re all trying to shake it off,” said Noorani Sairally, who was one of the roughly 20 men praying in a room at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre when the attack unfolded on Saturday morning.

“It’s a scar that is going to take a long time before it goes away. But at the same time, we’re not going to let this deter us from coming to the mosque.”

