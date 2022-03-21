57.7 F
Mosque in Mississauga Looks to Bolster Security After Attack

By Homeland Security Today
(Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre)

Members of a mosque in Mississauga, Ont., are still coming to grips with what happened after a man wielding an axe and bear spray attacked congregants during an early-morning prayer, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident said Sunday.

“We’re all trying to shake it off,” said Noorani Sairally, who was one of the roughly 20 men praying in a room at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre when the attack unfolded on Saturday morning.

“It’s a scar that is going to take a long time before it goes away. But at the same time, we’re not going to let this deter us from coming to the mosque.”

Read the full story at CBC

Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

