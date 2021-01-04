Motorcycle Terrorists Kill 100 in Niger Villages

“Terrorists” have killed around 100 people in two villages in western Niger, the latest in a string of civilian massacres that have rocked the jihadist-plagued Tillaberi region, a local mayor has said.

The attacks on the villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye occurred on Saturday just as first-round presidential election results were announced.

They were waged by “terrorists who came riding about 100 motorcycles”, said Almou Hassane, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune that administers both villages.

