Motorcycle Terrorists Kill 100 in Niger Villages

“Terrorists” have killed around 100 people in two villages in western Niger, the latest in a string of civilian massacres that have rocked the jihadist-plagued Tillaberi region, a local mayor has said.

The attacks on the villages of Tchoma Bangou and Zaroumadareye occurred on Saturday just as first-round presidential election results were announced.

They were waged by “terrorists who came riding about 100 motorcycles”, said Almou Hassane, the mayor of the Tondikiwindi commune that administers both villages.

Read the full story at The Guardian

