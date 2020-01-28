N.J. Analysis: Neo-Nazi Group Remains Committed to Spreading Ideology

In 2020, the neo-Nazi organization, The Base, will likely attempt to recruit new members in the region, rely on members with military expertise and training, and use intimidation tactics to terrorize its victims and spread its white supremacist ideology. The Base formed in 2018 as an organization that seeks to defend the European race while establishing a network of supporters willing to use violence to overthrow the current social and political order for a perceived impending race war.

In June, an unidentified subject(s) posted The Base propaganda in the vicinity of Princeton University (Mercer County), making this the group’s first known recruitment effort in New Jersey. One piece of propaganda said, “Save Your Race, Join The Base,” and another depicted two men with their faces concealed, holding a flag with the group’s logo while giving the “Heil Hitler” salute.

In January, law enforcement arrested six members of The Base who conducted various types of military and weapons training. In the days leading up to a gun rights rally they planned to attend on January 20, Brian Lemley, William Bilbrough, and Canadian national Patrik Mathews were charged with numerous firearms offenses. Lemley, who was a Cavalry Scout in the US Army, and Mathews, who served as a combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve, allegedly built an assault rifle and purchased approximately 1,650 rounds of ammunition. Additionally, authorities charged Luke Lane, Michael Helterbrand, and Jacob Kaderli with conspiracy to murder two Antifa members after participating in a paramilitary training camp in Silver Creek, Georgia.