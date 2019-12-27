Lieutenant Colonel Dan Chicola, incoming commander of the 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, receives the unit’s colors from Colonel Matthew Smith, commander of the Macon-based 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, to symbolize his assumption of command Dec. 7, 2019. (Photo by Maj. William Carraway/Georgia National Guard)

National Guard Drops Two Georgians After Investigating Extremist Ties

Two Georgia men targeted earlier this year by online activists for their associations with radical white extremism have been kicked out of the Army National Guard, following months of investigation.

Army investigators started looking into Dalton Woodward and Trent East, both members of a neo-pagan sect called the Asatru Folk Assembly, earlier this year after the activist group Atlanta Antifascists published a report linking the two men to the controversial sect of paganism identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group.

At the time, Woodward was on active duty with the Georgia National Guard in Afghanistan. East, a member of the Alabama National Guard, was not on active duty when he was “doxxed,” or publicly outed, by the activist group.

