Navy Corpsman Killed by Fort Detrick Police After Active Shooting, Authorities Say

A U.S. Navy corpsman suspected of critically wounding two other men in a shooting in Frederick, Maryland, was shot and killed by military personnel at nearby Fort Detrick Tuesday morning, according to local police and the Navy.

Frederick police responded to an active shooting call at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, according to Police Chief Jason Lando.

The 38-year-old gunman then traveled to Fort Detrick, about 10 minutes away, where “personnel on base shot the suspect,” Lando told reporters.

