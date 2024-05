Joe Kent was on a classified mission overseas when a friend pulled him aside to say four Americans had been killed in a suicide bombing in Syria.

Two of them were women, and Kent knew deep down that one of them was his wife Shannon.

The Navy cryptologist had been hunting ISIS cells and their leaders in Manbij – when a man walked into a popular kebab restaurant frequented by U.S. personnel and detonated his suicide vest.

