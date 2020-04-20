Atomwaffen Division neo nazi (Atomwaffen Division video)

Navy Kicks Out Alleged Recruiter for Neo-Nazi Group Atomwaffen Division After Investigation

The U.S. Navy has tossed out a man suspected of recruiting for the Atomwaffen Division, a neo-Nazi terrorist network that has been connected to numerous murders and planned terrorist attacks.

Until Friday, David Cole Tarkington served as a naval aviation machinist mate’s apprentice with Strike Fighter Squadron VFA-41 (“Black Aces”) in Lemoore, California. Enlisting in July 2019, he worked on aircraft engines, propellers and other technical duties.

However, a March 12 investigative feature published by the science and technology publication Gizmodoidentified Tarkington as a “prolific Atomwaffen recruiter who is now a sailor in the U.S. Navy.” Tarkington allegedly tried to recruit 12 other users into Atomwaffen using Iron March, a white supremacist forum that went defunct in 2017. He posted 224 messages and 377 posts on the site.

