NCITE Report Maps Weaponized Drone Attacks Attributed to Mexican Drug Cartels

The exploitation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by Mexican drug cartels presents a growing threat to U.S. homeland security and defense, according to a new report from a team at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE). Several of the Mexican transnational criminal organizations designated as foreign terrorist organizations (FDTCOs) in 2025 employ drones in a wide array of tactical applications, including surveillance, smuggling, and weaponized attacks.

Tactical innovation of UAS by FDTCOs has enhanced their capabilities to attack a range of targets including security forces within the law enforcement critical infrastructure sector. This report summarizes NCITE original analysis of publicly available information of weaponized drone incidents attributed to Mexican FDTCOs from 2021 through 2025.

Read the full NCITE report here.