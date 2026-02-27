spot_img
NCITE Report Maps Weaponized Drone Attacks Attributed to Mexican Drug Cartels

By Homeland Security Today
February 27, 2026
A C-17 Globemaster from the 89th Airlift Squadron, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio can be seen in the background coming in for a landing at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, N.Y. on February 10, 2021. A No Drone Zone sign on the outside perimeter fence of the base is a reminder that the area is restricted airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

The exploitation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) by Mexican drug cartels presents a growing threat to U.S. homeland security and defense, according to a new report from a team at the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE). Several of the Mexican transnational criminal organizations designated as foreign terrorist organizations (FDTCOs) in 2025 employ drones in a wide array of tactical applications, including surveillance, smuggling, and weaponized attacks.

Tactical innovation of UAS by FDTCOs has enhanced their capabilities to attack a range of targets including security forces within the law enforcement critical infrastructure sector. This report summarizes NCITE original analysis of publicly available information of weaponized drone incidents attributed to Mexican FDTCOs from 2021 through 2025.

Read the full NCITE report here.

