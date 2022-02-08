NCTC Releases First-of-its-Kind Intel-Sharing Mobile App to Federal and Military Partners

The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) released a mobile app, aCTknowledge, that shares unclassified counterterrorism reports, analysis, training resources, and alerts. The app is a first-of-its-kind platform that provides real-time unclassified intelligence on potential terrorist activities that may impact our country.

Modern functionality merges with classic intelligence reporting to provide users with a one-stop shop for counterterrorism analysis from across the U.S. government. Users can receive breaking counterterrorism notifications, read cutting-edge unclassified analysis, review training resources, and easily search topics of interest. NCTC designed aCTknowledge with and for first responders and homeland security professionals as a key next step in the way the Center delivers timely, relevant intelligence.

NCTC Director Christy Abizaid said, “With the release of aCTknowledge, NCTC is delivering on our mission to innovate how we share intelligence products with our partners. The app empowers its users with the information they need to protect their communities from potential threats.”

aCTknowledge is now available in the Apple App Store and will soon be available in Google Play. Access is now open to federal government and military partners, with access opening to state, local, tribal, territorial, and other partners in the near future. Only eligible users will be able to register for an account and use the full functionality of the app.

NCTC was established at a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission and given responsibility for integrating government analysis, strategic planning, and information-sharing with state, local, tribal, territorial, and federal partners.

