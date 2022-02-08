44.2 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCounterterrorism
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismInformation Sharing

NCTC Releases First-of-its-Kind Intel-Sharing Mobile App to Federal and Military Partners

Users can receive breaking counterterrorism notifications, read cutting-edge unclassified analysis, review training resources, and easily search topics of interest.

By Homeland Security Today
(Photo by Lance Cpl. David Flynn/Marine Corps Recruiting Command)

The National Counterterrorism Center (NCTC) released a mobile app, aCTknowledge, that shares unclassified counterterrorism reports, analysis, training resources, and alerts. The app is a first-of-its-kind platform that provides real-time unclassified intelligence on potential terrorist activities that may impact our country.

Modern functionality merges with classic intelligence reporting to provide users with a one-stop shop for counterterrorism analysis from across the U.S. government. Users can receive breaking counterterrorism notifications, read cutting-edge unclassified analysis, review training resources, and easily search topics of interest. NCTC designed aCTknowledge with and for first responders and homeland security professionals as a key next step in the way the Center delivers timely, relevant intelligence.

NCTC Director Christy Abizaid said, “With the release of aCTknowledge, NCTC is delivering on our mission to innovate how we share intelligence products with our partners. The app empowers its users with the information they need to protect their communities from potential threats.”

aCTknowledge is now available in the Apple App Store and will soon be available in Google Play. Access is now open to federal government and military partners, with access opening to state, local, tribal, territorial, and other partners in the near future. Only eligible users will be able to register for an account and use the full functionality of the app.

NCTC was established at a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission and given responsibility for integrating government analysis, strategic planning, and information-sharing with state, local, tribal, territorial, and federal partners.

Read more at ODNI

Previous articleDoD Software Modernization Strategy Includes More Agile Acquisition, Cloud Acceleration
Next articleNTAS Warns of Threat Posed by ‘Convergence’ of Violent Ideology, Disinformation, Conspiracy Theories
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.