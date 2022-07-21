Neo-Nazi Accelerationsts Urge Followers to Infiltrate and Attack Abortion Facilities

After Department of Homeland Security warnings that violent domestic extremists could use the overturning of Roe v. Wade to “intensify violence against a wide range of targets,” a neo-Nazi accelerationist e-book is encouraging followers to become a patient’s escort in order to infiltrate facilities providing abortion services with the aim of attacking staff or patients.

The 261-page guide claiming to be the product of 100 authors and circulated among extremist channels on Telegram is a mix of ideological declarations and tactical advice combining accelerationism, neo-Nazism, and ecofascism while at its core attempting to drive extremists to commit violent acts — including against critical infrastructure and communities of color — in order to hasten societal downfall and benefit white supremacists.

The document includes a call for mass shootings of migrants in an effort to deter undocumented immigration, threats for acts of mass violence against crowded venues, declaring that “memorials are our monuments” in praise of mass shooters whom they refer to as “saints,” a call to emulate the 2016 mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub, discussion of CBRN attacks that refers to dirty bombs as “the holy grail of terrorism,” and more.

The first reference to abortion in the document is a depiction of a masked individual calling a threat into “the dead baby store” and warning the person on the other end of the line to stop coming into work.

“You’re gonna be spending money hiring bodyguards and buying equipment and I’m gonna be watching it all from a nearby park bench and you can’t do shit because I can see you but you can’t see me, or maybe I’ll be one of the protestors you just scowl at before you get to work unaliving the unborn, or maybe I’ll be the driver of one of the girls who’s just coming to get tips on how to best use hormonal birth control to ruin her pairbonding ability as early as possible, or maybe I’ll just get a job as the safety escort and accompany the first one of your customers all the way to the operating room and just shoot you in the face with a concealed handgun if you’d prefer to go out that way,” the threat continues.

Later in the document, an author calls abortion “as perverse as it gets” and blames Jews for the practice. “If moral considerations aren’t enough to keep you from murdering your own unborn child, fear of death will have to do,” the page states. “A woman’s right to choose to murder her own offspring. If the alternative to this is ‘controlling women’s bodies,’ that’s a sacrifice we’re willing to make. It’s really just the Natural Order being re-imposed upon a rotten population.”

Throughout the guide, readers are urged to escalate their fanaticism to violent action and to dispense with any empathy for their victims. “I prefer to think of myself as an exterminator rather than a murderer,” writes one anonymous author. “Calling me a ‘murderer’ would imply that I view my targets as human — I don’t — and I don’t have a strong emotional reaction to their deaths, either.”

While many white supremacists have declared across social media that abortion should be outlawed with the aim of bringing up white birthrates, others have argued that abortion should be legal with the aim of women of color ending their pregnancies. White supremacist memes on Telegram exhort followers to “make many beautiful white babies,” and a meme posted on the Proud Boys’ Telegram account after the Supreme Court ruling featured an image of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh with the words, “It’s over for you hoes.”

Changes in abortion laws were cited as one concern that has increased the potential for attacks perpetrated by domestic extremists in the latest version of the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin released in early June.

“Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” NTAS said.

“In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin stated. “These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government facilities and personnel, U.S. critical infrastructure, the media, and perceived ideological opponents. Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism.”

A memo to law enforcement and stakeholders from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis directly after the June 24 Supreme Court ruling said that protests could present “attractive targets” for violent domestic extremists while facilities on either side of the abortion divide as well as faith-based institutions could be targeted for weeks to come.

The multiagency intelligence brief released by DHS I&A, noting the early June arrest of an individual “for a plot in June to kill a US Supreme Court Justice [Kavanaugh]” in response to the leaked draft opinion, assessed that “some domestic violent extremists (DVEs) will likely exploit the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade to intensify violence against a wide range of targets.”

The memo stressed that expected protests could be seen as soft targets by violent extremists, noting that First Amendment-protected events “probably will be attractive targets for a range of DVEs to commit violence against ideological opponents.”

“Both reproductive and family advocacy healthcare facilities likely will continue to remain primary targets for criminal incidents, and violence could escalate against these facilities or personnel,” the memo continued. “Since May, at least three arson attacks targeting pregnancy resource centers in Oregon and New York and a family advocacy group’s headquarters in Wisconsin have been claimed by ‘Jane’s Revenge’. In May and June, suspected DVEs opposed to abortion rights conducted arson attacks targeting a reproductive healthcare facility in Wyoming and a vacant building that was formerly a reproductive healthcare facility in Washington. Also, in June, a suspected racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist posted online calling for attacks against abortion-related targets in reaction to ‘Jane’s Revenge’ activity.”

“Jane’s Revenge,” the brief notes, is believed to be a reference to the Chicago-based organization “The Jane Collective” that provided abortions from 1969 until Roe legalized abortion in 1973. After a raid earlier that year, “The Jane Seven” were indicted by a grand jury yet the case was dropped after abortion became legal.