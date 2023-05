New Hampshire Man Charged in Connection with Two Weare Pipe Bomb Explosions

A man has been charged in connection with two pipe bomb explosions in Weare, New Hampshire, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announces.

Dale Stewart, 54, was charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, a destructive device, and possessing a destructive device unidentified by a serial number. Stewart will make an initial appearance in federal court on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Stewart is currently in custody on state charges related to the destructive device explosions.

According to the charging documents, Stewart allegedly constructed and detonated two destructive devices in Weare, New Hampshire on April 26, 2023 and April 27, 2023.

The initial explosion took place just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, near 362 Dustin Tavern Road. First responders reported no injuries. A subsequent explosion occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday, April 27, near 16 Sugar Hill Road where a passerby suffered minor injuries.

In response to the explosions, law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Stewart’s vehicle and retrieved an additional destructive device, constructed of white PVC pipe, with glued end caps, wrapped in black electrical tape, with a green hobby fuse protruding from one of the end caps. The destructive device found in the vehicle contained more than 4 ounces of an explosive material, consistent with the manufacturing of the two recovered suspected pipe bombs from the two separate detonation scenes in Weare, New Hampshire.

The charges of possessing an unregistered destructive device and possessing a destructive device unidentified by serial number provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Weare Police Department; and the Federal Protective Service led the investigation. Valuable assistance was provided by Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the New Hampshire State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Cesar Vega is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the charging documents are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

