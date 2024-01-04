An unknown gunman shot Imam Hassan Sharif, an imam at the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque, on Wednesday morning outside of the facility. First responders transported Sharif to University Hospital in critical condition, where he is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds to the abdomen and right arm. The shooter, who was wearing all black, fled from the scene and remains at large. The shooter’s motive is unclear at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Sharif is a community leader and has participated in social and political engagements, including a 2022 climate protest with religious leaders from other faiths, and serves on the board of advisors for the mosque’s Social Services and Health Wellness Program from 2022-2023.

