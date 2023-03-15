New Jersey Man Arrested for Actions On Lower West Terrace During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A New Jersey man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Larry Fife Giberson, 21, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses. He was arrested this morning and is expected to make his initial appearance later today in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Giberson was among rioters who repeatedly engaged in violence against law enforcement officers guarding the Capitol in the Lower West Terrace “tunnel” entrance. Giberson entered the tunnel at approximately 3:10 p.m., and made his way towards the front of the pack of rioters. Giberson joined rioters as they attempted to force their way into the building by coordinating “heave-ho” pushing efforts against the police line. While Giberson was at the front of the pack of rioters pushing against officers in unison with other rioters, one officer was crushed between a door and a shield held by a rioter.

A few minutes later, Giberson rushed to the tunnel entryway and began waving more rioters into the tunnel. Giberson then returned into the tunnel to participate in a second round of coordinated pushing against the police line. Eventually, police officers were able to gain temporary control over the tunnel and push rioters, including Giberson, out.

Rioters continually battled to regain access to the Capitol through the tunnel. As Giberson stood nearby, rioters dragged one officer into the crowd. Giberson watched as rioters assaulted and brutally injured the officer.

After watching the intensifying violence in and around the tunnel, and after watching rioters drag one officer out of the tunnel and violently assault that officer, Giberson started yelling “DRAG THEM OUT!” He then cheered as weapons and pepper spray were used against police officers in the tunnel.

This case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Newark Field Office and the Washington Field Office, which identified Giberson as #515 on its seeking information photos. Valuable assistance was provided by the Princeton Police Department, Princeton University Department of Public Safety, U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department

In the 26 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 999 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

