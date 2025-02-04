New Orleans Sued Over Bourbon Street Terror Attack

Plaintiffs affected by the New Year’s terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans have filed a civil lawsuit against the city’s leadership and private companies hired to consult the city about safety planning in the French Quarter for negligence.

Terrorist Shamsud-Din Jabbar of Texas killed 14 civilians and injured 57 others when he rammed a Ford F-150 through crowds of people celebrating New Year’s on the famous New Orleans street around 3 a.m. Jan. 1. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.

“New Orleans is forever changed by this tragedy, and we’ve seen countless people now alter their behavior and avoid Bourbon Street and even the City itself out of fear for their physical safety. Further, it’s impossible to quantify how many people now suffer crippling depression, anxiety and nightmares from what they saw and heard during that attack. It is impossible to quantify this tragedy’s astounding impact on our community,” Maples & Connick partner Aaron Maples said in a statement.

Read the rest of the story at FOX News.