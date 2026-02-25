A new research paper by Jason Blazakis, published by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in partnership with Project CRAAFT and funded by the European Union’s Internal Security Fund – Police, explores how advances in artificial intelligence could be leveraged to support terrorist financing activities.

The report focuses on the potential misuse of large language models (LLMs), arguing that these tools could serve as “force multipliers” for extremist actors. According to the analysis, LLMs may lower barriers to persuasion, coordination, and financial deception by enabling scalable, personalized, and culturally tailored outreach at unprecedented speed. In doing so, the briefing suggests AI technologies could alter the economics of terrorist fundraising by expanding reach while reducing the time and effort traditionally required to generate financial support.

Blazakis examines how AI-enabled systems could be used to create fundraising narratives and outreach materials, as well as to assist in fraud schemes, cyber theft, and the concealment of illicit proceeds. The briefing assesses the risks posed by automated content generation and strategic messaging that can adapt to different audiences and languages, potentially increasing the effectiveness of deceptive campaigns.

The report also compares how major LLM providers—including OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic—address terrorism and illicit finance in their publicly available policies. It highlights differences in the specificity of restrictions and in enforcement approaches across the companies. To evaluate how these policies function in practice, the author conducted limited baseline prompt testing across the three companies’ flagship models, examining whether the systems would refuse overt requests related to terrorist fundraising or money laundering.

Read more and download the full paper here.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)