New Report Analyzes 2024 ISIS Bombings in Iran and the Narrative Signals of Extremist Resurgence

A new report examines the January 3, 2024 bombing in Kerman, Iran, looking at it not only as a deadly terrorist attack but also as a major information event that shaped narratives across the region and beyond. The analysis brings together geospatial indicators, attribution patterns, and cross-platform information flows to understand how different actors competed to define what the attack meant in the immediate aftermath.

The twin bombings took place near the grave of Qasem Soleimani during a large commemoration marking the fourth anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone strike. More than 90 people were killed in the blasts. The attack was later claimed by Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), quickly sparking competing narratives about responsibility and strategic intent.

The report: The ISIS Bombings in Iran: Narrative Signals of Extremist Resurgence, highlights how incidents like this can serve two roles at once: a violent operational act and a turning point in the information environment. ISIS-K framed the bombing as a sectarian attack targeting a Shi’a gathering, while Iranian authorities incorporated the event into their broader “axis of resistance” narrative and ongoing confrontation with Israel and the United States.

Click here to access the full report

Note: You will need to enter your contact details to read the report in full.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)