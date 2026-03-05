spot_img
CounterterrorismTerrorism Prevention

New Report Analyzes 2024 ISIS Bombings in Iran and the Narrative Signals of Extremist Resurgence

By Matt Seldon
March 5, 2026
Aftermath of the 2024 Kerman bombings in Iran. (Photo: By Fars Media Corporation, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=143472603)

A new report examines the January 3, 2024 bombing in Kerman, Iran, looking at it not only as a deadly terrorist attack but also as a major information event that shaped narratives across the region and beyond. The analysis brings together geospatial indicators, attribution patterns, and cross-platform information flows to understand how different actors competed to define what the attack meant in the immediate aftermath.

The twin bombings took place near the grave of Qasem Soleimani during a large commemoration marking the fourth anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone strike. More than 90 people were killed in the blasts. The attack was later claimed by Islamic State–Khorasan Province (ISIS-K), quickly sparking competing narratives about responsibility and strategic intent.

The report: The ISIS Bombings in Iran: Narrative Signals of Extremist Resurgence, highlights how incidents like this can serve two roles at once: a violent operational act and a turning point in the information environment. ISIS-K framed the bombing as a sectarian attack targeting a Shi’a gathering, while Iranian authorities incorporated the event into their broader “axis of resistance” narrative and ongoing confrontation with Israel and the United States.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

