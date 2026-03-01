New Study Examines Why Families Struggle to Recognize and Report Radicalization

A new research article published in Taylor & Francis Online takes a closer look at a question that continues to shape prevention efforts: why do family members often struggle to recognize — or report — signs that a loved one may be radicalizing toward violence?

In “Barriers to Recognizing and Reporting Radicalization: Insights from Family Members,” researchers Karyn Sporer and Brooke Buxton analyze in-depth life history interviews with 23 family members connected to 16 ideological extremists. The study focuses not on the individuals who carried out extremist activity, but on the relatives who observed changes over time — and the challenges they faced in interpreting and responding to those warning signs.

Through thematic analysis, the researchers identified two primary categories of barriers. The first centers on adverse childhood experiences and early conduct problems. In many cases, troubling behaviors were viewed through the lens of existing family stressors or long-standing behavioral issues, making it difficult to distinguish between developmental challenges and emerging radicalization.

The second category involves warning signs that were observed but misunderstood. Family members often noticed behavioral shifts, changes in peer groups, online activity, or expressions of ideological grievance. However, these signals were frequently normalized, minimized, or interpreted as temporary phases rather than potential indicators of mobilization to violence.

The authors frame their findings using symbolic interactionism and family systems theory, highlighting how meaning is constructed within family relationships and how broader family dynamics can shape perceptions and decision-making.

The researchers conclude with policy implications that emphasize early intervention and rehabilitative services rather than purely punitive responses.

The full article is available through Taylor & Francis Online and can be accessed with a paid subscription or through institutions that provide access.

(AI was used in part to facilitate this article.)