New U.S. Treasury Strategy Targets Crypto Scams and Real Estate Money Laundering

Officials touted upcoming moves to close regulatory loopholes that could expose the United States’ financial system to evolving threats.

By Matt Seldon
The U.S. Department of the Treasury building in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Treasury Department will seek to operationalize use of the country’s new beneficial ownership information database by law enforcement and finalize moves to clamp down on real estate money laundering over the next two years, according to the latest national illicit finance strategy.

The broad strategy document, released Thursday, details the United States’ priorities for combatting evolving illicit finance risks, from the proliferation of digital assets to ransomware attacks.

“Since our last strategy issued in 2022, we have made a lot of progress, but we also find ourselves in a changing illicit finance threat environment,” a Treasury official said. “This risk environment includes a range of scams and frauds, potent ransomware attacks, an opioid driven overdose epidemic, foreign terrorist attacks, corruption and criminal exploitation of the technological advances in payments and financial products services.”

Read the rest of the story at ICIJ.

