New York Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill a United States Senator

Carlo Di Padova, age 61, an inmate at Great Meadow Correctional Facility in Comstock, New York, pleaded guilty on February 25 to threatening a federal official, by sending a letter to a United States Senator that contained a white powdery substance and stated that Di Padova planned to have someone shoot the Senator in the head.

The announcement was made by Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Thomas F. Relford, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Di Padova mailed the letter on January 23, 2019, while an inmate at Auburn Correctional Facility in Auburn, New York. The powder in the letter was harmless.

Di Padova faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 when he is sentenced on June 16, 2021, by United States District Judge David N. Hurd in Utica, New York. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the New York State Department of Correction and Community Supervision, Office of Special Investigation, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily C. Powers.

