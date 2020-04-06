New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Jewish faith leaders and law enforcement officers in Rockland County speak Dec. 29, 2019, following a mass stabbing at a Monsey, N.Y., rabbi’s home. (New York Governor’s Office/Twitter)

New York Passes Bill to Prosecute Hate Crimes as Domestic Terrorism

The New York State legislature voted to pass a bill equating hate crimes with domestic terrorism on Friday, days after the most critically injured victim of the Monsey stabbing attack in December, Josef Neumann, died from his injuries.

Last week, Governor Andrew Cuomo said he is renaming proposed state hate crime legislation, a move which he had proposed after the attack, in honor of the Monsey victim: the Josef Neumann Domestic Terrorism Act.

Neumann had been in a coma from the time of the December 28 attack until his death at age 72 in March. Four others were injured in the stabbing rampage.

