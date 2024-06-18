91 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeSubject Matter AreasBorder Security
Border SecurityCounterterrorism

New York Threat ‘Extremely Serious,’ Official Warns, as ISIS Crosses Border

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
Border fence at the Calexico Port of Entry (Josh Denmark/Customs and Border Protection)

New York is facing an “extremely serious” terrorism threat following the arrest of eight Tajik nationals with suspected ties to ISIS, according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Security Chief Greg Ehrie.

Reports emerged earlier this week that eight men originating from Tajikistan who may be associated with ISIS-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, had been arrested in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles after illegally entering the country through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ehrie, who investigated terror threats for the FBI prior to joining the Port Authority, said during an appearance on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Friday that the arrests suggest that a terrorist attack could be coming.

Read the rest of the story at Newsweek.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
50
Previous article
U.S. Targeted Islamic State Group Leader in Airstrike Last Month: Report
Next article
Pressure Mounts on Biden Admin to Issue National Terrorism Alert After Arrest of Suspected ISIS-Tied Border Crossers
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals