New York is facing an “extremely serious” terrorism threat following the arrest of eight Tajik nationals with suspected ties to ISIS, according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Security Chief Greg Ehrie.

Reports emerged earlier this week that eight men originating from Tajikistan who may be associated with ISIS-Khorasan, or ISIS-K, had been arrested in New York, Philadelphia and Los Angeles after illegally entering the country through the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ehrie, who investigated terror threats for the FBI prior to joining the Port Authority, said during an appearance on CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront on Friday that the arrests suggest that a terrorist attack could be coming.

