New York Times Retracts Key Parts of 2018 ‘Caliphate’ Podcast, Reassigns Terrorism Reporter

The New York Times on Friday retracted key parts of its 2018 award-winning podcast “Caliphate” and reassigned the paper’s terrorism reporter after an internal review found that the paper failed to corroborate claims presented in the podcast.

The paper instituted a more than two-month review of the 12-part audio documentary hosted by terrorism reporter Rukmini Callimachi that sought to give an inside look at the ISIS terrorist group.

The investigation came after Canadian authorities arrested and charged Shehroze Chaudhry, a main subject of the podcast who claimed to have taken part in ISIS executions. Canadian authorities allege that Chaudhry lied about these activities, and currently faces criminal charges in a federal court in Ontario of advancing a terrorism hoax.

Read more at The Hill

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)