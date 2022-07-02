82 F
Ninth Meeting of the Law Enforcement Coordination Group Focused on Countering Hizballah’s Terrorist Activities

There is growing recognition among partners about the need to cooperate on efforts to counter Hizballah’s global terrorist networks. 

The Law Enforcement Coordination Group (LECG) focused on countering Hizballah’s terrorist and illicit activities convened in Europe on June 29-30 for its ninth meeting.  More than 30 governments – from the Middle East, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, Indo-Pacific, and North America – participated in this session, along with Europol.

Participants discussed Hizballah’s ongoing global terrorist plotting, weapons procurement, and financial schemes, and outlined how Hizballah may adapt in the future to evade law enforcement detection.  LECG members discussed how law enforcement or financial tools can be used to disrupt Hizballah terrorist and criminal activities, and associated networks.

The LECG also featured governments from Europe, South and Central America, and the Indo- Pacific that have taken national level action in recent years to designate, ban or restrict Hizballah from operating on their territory.  LECG participants noted that these actions demonstrate the growing recognition among our partners about the need to cooperate on our efforts to counter Hizballah’s global terrorist networks.  Officials from the U.S. Departments of State, Justice, Treasury, as well as from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also participated in this meeting.  The LECG will convene again in 2023.

