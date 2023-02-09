North Dakota Man Sentenced for Threatening to Stab Doctor, Shoot Up VA Hospital

United States Attorney Mac Schneider announced that on February 8, 2023, U.S. District Court Judge Daniel L. Hovland sentenced Curtis Lee Moran, age 41, from Williston, ND, to serve 12 months in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for committing the offense of Threatening Interstate Communications, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875(c). On June 16, 2022, law enforcement arrested Moran for this offense. Subsequently, the District Court ordered that Moran be detained pending resolution of his case. On November 3, 2022, the defendant pleaded guilty to the offense of Threatening Interstate Communications.

On June 14, 2022, Moran made several threatening phone calls to individuals employed with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Initially, Moran called the White House VA Call Center and stated that he was going to kill his doctor. Thereafter, Moran called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left voice messages stating he was going to stab and harm his Fargo VA Medical Center doctor. The next day, on June 15, 2022, Moran again called the Fargo VA Medical Center and left a voicemail stating that he was going to shoot up the hospital.

“VA personnel and the veterans they serve should feel safe while working and receiving care within VA facilities,” said Special Agent in Charge Gregory Billingsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “The VA OIG and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and stopping individuals who would threaten VA personnel and operations.”

This case was investigated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs- Office of Inspector General and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan J. O’Konek.

