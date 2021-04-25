Burt Colucci speaks during private NSM gathering on April 16, 2021. (ADL)

NSM Leader Arrested While in Arizona for Neo-Nazi Event

On April 19, 2021, police in Chandler, Arizona, arrested the leader of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Movement (NSM), Burt Colucci of Kissimmee, Florida, for aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a Black man during an argument. Colucci, who has led the NSM since March 2019, was in Arizona after participating in the NSM’s annual event, which coincides each year with Adolf Hitler’s birthday week.

Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups often stage events around the anniversary of Hitler’s birthday, April 20. Many of these events celebrate Hitler’s legacy of antisemitism and his vision of “Aryan supremacy.”

Read more at ADL

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X