A record number of people have been referred to a UK counter-radicalisation programme over suspected far-right extremism, bringing the figure to the same level as Islamists for the first time.

A total of 1,389 people were referred to Prevent over right-wing concerns in 2018-19, up 6 per cent in a year.

The number of suspected Islamists was slightly higher, at 1,404, after falling by more than half in the previous 12 months.

Read more at The Independent

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)