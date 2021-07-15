NYPD and FBI New York Fight Asian Hate with New Joint Public Awareness Campaign

The NYPD and FBI New York partners announced a joint public service announcement (PSA) to encourage the reporting of anti-Asian hate crimes and to stand in solidarity with the Asian community. The NYPD and FBI encourage all New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, to report any bias or hate crime incident – and it will be vigorously investigated.

The PSA’s are spoken in English, Korean, Tagalog, Cantonese, Mandarin, and Vietnamese. They will be posted on the NYPD and FBI social media channels and disseminated across New York City communities. Leadership from the NYPD and FBI, as well as detectives and agents and former acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon Kim, participated in these videos to increase awareness of anti-Asian hate crimes and encourage New Yorkers from communities across the city to report any crime.

The NYPD and FBI need the help of all New Yorkers to bring justice to those that are victimized and so that the NYPD and FBI can hold perpetrators to account. Year-to-date as of July 11, 2021, as compared to last year, anti-Asian hate crimes have increased by 395% (104 v. 21).

“NYPD detectives work around the clock to prevent anti-Asian hate crimes from occurring, and vigorously investigate them if they do,” said Police Commissioner Dermot Shea. “We need all New Yorkers to help to stop these hateful acts. We must continue to work together, with our federal partners and community members, to ensure safe communities for everyone. This public awareness campaign is another way we can reach New Yorkers and stop hate.”

“We each have a role to play to reverse the trends we’ve seen in New York City and beyond—let’s set the example,” said FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. “Pay attention to what’s going on around you and do what’s right. You may be surprised how big of a role you can play in keeping our communities safe.”

