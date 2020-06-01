NYPD’S Terrorism Official Says Unnamed Groups Planned Protest Violence in Advance

New York’s top terrorism official says there’s evidence that members of anarchist groups from outside the city intentionally planned to incite violence at protests calling for justice in the death of George Floyd.

Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said there is a high level of confidence within the NYPD that these unnamed groups had organized scouts, medics, and supply routes of rocks, bottles and accelerants for breakaway groups to commit vandalism and violence. There are strong indicators they planned for violence in advance using at times encrypted communications, he said.

One out of every seven arrests, of 686 so far since May 28, has been people from out of state, according to Miller.

Read more at NBC New York

