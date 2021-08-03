A Pentagon Force Protection Agency officer looks over the Pentagon South Parking Lot. (File photo/DoD photo by Casper Manlangit)

Officer Killed in Stabbing Attack at Pentagon Transit Station That Led to Lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said.

The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

“Pentagon Force Protection Agency mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer, killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon bus platform,” the agency said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer’s family.”

Read more at NBC News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Counterterrorism

Go to Top
X