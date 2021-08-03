Officer Killed in Stabbing Attack at Pentagon Transit Station That Led to Lockdown

A Pentagon police officer has died after he was attacked outside the Pentagon Metro entrance Tuesday morning, officials said.

The officer, who was stabbed multiple times in the neck, fired on the assailant after the stabbing began, but it’s not clear whether officer or another one hit the assailant with gunfire, said officials familiar with the matter. The assailant was killed.

“Pentagon Force Protection Agency mourns the tragic loss of a Pentagon Police Officer, killed during this morning’s incident at the Pentagon bus platform,” the agency said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Officer’s family.”

