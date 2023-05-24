Oklahoma Man Charged with Twitter Threats to Kill Sen. Cruz and Govs. Stitt, Sanders, and DeSantis

A criminal complaint has been unsealed that charges TYLER JAY MARSHALL, 36, of Enid, Oklahoma, with transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.

Public records reflect that on May 19, 2023, Marshall was charged by criminal complaint with transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat. An affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint alleges that on or about May 15, 2023, the FBI learned that Marshall had communicated via Twitter threats to kill multiple public officials, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and United States Senator Ted Cruz.

Marshall had his initial appearance in federal court in Oklahoma City on Tuesday. If found guilty of transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat, he faces up to five years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and a special assessment of $100. He would also be required to serve a term of supervised release of up to three years. Marshall has been detained pending further proceedings in the case.

The public is reminded that these charges are merely accusations and that Marshall is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

This case is the result of an investigation by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Enid Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Stoneman is prosecuting the case.

