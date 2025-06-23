Israel’s audacious Operation Lion Strike—targeting core elements of Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure—may be remembered as a seminal moment in Middle Eastern geopolitics. The operation reflects long-term strategic planning, deep coordination and a recalibration of global alliances. Beyond the tactical success, it hints at a broader effort to redraw the contours of power not just in West Asia, but in the global order potentially tilting the balance away from the Russia–China–Iran axis.

Strategic Planning Behind the Strike. Such a high-risk, high-impact operation suggests months of multi-domain planning:

Intelligence Superiority: Israel’s ability to locate and strike critical military and nuclear assets within Iran points to advanced cyber-espionage, real-time satellite tracking, allies support and probable human intelligence embedded within Iranian defense infrastructure.

Operational Coordination: The synchronized targeting of missile depots, radar sites and UAV facilities required a fusion of airpower, cyber disruption and electronic warfare, integrated across Israeli intelligence agencies, the IAF and cyber units.

Diplomatic Pre-conditioning: In the run-up to the strike, backchannel diplomacy between Israel and Gulf states, coupled with quiet consultations with Washington, created the necessary diplomatic insulation against blowback.

Narrative Dominance: Simultaneously, Israeli and allied media projected the operation as a necessary and proportional act of self-defense, controlling the global perception battlefield before Iran could mobilize sympathy.

Ukraine’s Drone Escalation: A Coordinated Diversion? In the weeks prior to Operation Lion Strike, Ukraine asymmetric drone strikes on Russian oil refineries, airbases, and command nodes—many hundreds of kilometers inside Russian territory, raises speculation. Was this timing coordinated to divide Moscow’s focus and sap its retaliatory capacity to support its ally. Whether by design or coincidence, the effect was unmistakable: Russia remained diplomatically muted and militarily passive.

President Trump’s Recent Gulf Tour. Just days before Lion Strike, President Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain. Was this a diplomatic coincidence or was it geopolitical choreography? While officially focused on energy and economic cooperation, the strategic messaging was clear:

Affirming unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s security prerogatives.

Encouraging Arab-Israeli alignment, possibly paving the way for future Saudi–Israel normalization.

Creating political insurance for Israel’s actions and ensuring U.S.-led containment post-strike.

Iran’s Shrinking Strategic Options. Iran’s silence or symbolic retaliation in the wake of the strike reveals an uncomfortable truth: its deterrence is eroding. Years of economic sanctions, internal unrest and overextension in proxy conflicts have diminished Tehran’s room to manoeuvre. While cyberattacks or proxy engagements in Lebanon, Iraq or the Red Sea remain on the table, they risk inviting more direct combined US and Israeli responses.

Middle East: Strategic Winners and Losers

Winners: While Israel supported by the US demonstrates strategic depth, deterrence credibility and operational overmatch, the Gulf Monarchies (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain) benefit quietly from Iran’s degradation while testing new forms of security convergence with Israel. The United States reinforces deterrence without deploying U.S. troops, while signalling global resolve and presidential alignment with Netanyahu’s security calculus.

Losers: The biggest loser is Iran with its military infrastructure damaged, diplomatic posture weakened and proxies exposed. Hezbollah, Houthis and Iraqi militias will now be under greater surveillance and potential threat of pre-emptive strikes. Russia also loses as it watches a key regional ally being struck with impunity, while being preoccupied with Ukraine and facing cumulative reputational erosion.

The Russia–China–Iran Axis: A Strategic Mirage? Often touted as a rising “Eurasian triangle” to counterbalance Western power, the Russia–China–Iran axis has revealed its internal fractures in the aftermath of Operation Lion Strike. While superficially aligned against U.S. hegemony, the trio increasingly shows asymmetric interests, unequal capabilities and divergent risk thresholds.

Russia: Distracted and Diminished. Preoccupied with the war in Ukraine, Russia was unable or unwilling to respond meaningfully to the strike. Its military overstretch, sanctions-induced economic strain and diplomatic limitations highlight the hollowing of Moscow’s influence beyond Eastern Europe.

China: Reluctant and Calculative. China’s partnership with Iran is economic, not strategic. Its silence post-strike underscores Beijing’s prioritization of stability, energy security and access to Western markets over ideological alignment with Tehran. The so-called axis appears increasingly transactional.

Iran: The Overexposed Partner. Iran’s role in the axis is both crucial and costly. Lacking the hard power of Russia or the economic cushion of China, Tehran finds itself bearing the brunt of Western pushback with no meaningful cover from its supposed allies.

Economic Fallout and Realignment. These strategic shifts are already reverberating through the region’s economic arteries. Iran’s isolation will push Gulf states, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE, into deeper security and energy coordination with Israel and the U.S, repositioning them as more stable investment destinations in a volatile region. At the same time, the weakening of Iran undermines BRICS+ ambitions for de-dollarized oil trade, reaffirming the petrodollar’s dominance. China’s cautious posture reinforces a growing perception in Middle Eastern capitals that Washington, not Beijing, is the ultimate security and energy anchor, pushing Arab economies further into the Western orbit and reshaping global investment flows.

Conclusion: A New Global Order in the Making?

Operation Lion Strike is far more than a localized confrontation. It may be the first visible move in a new global strategy to redraw geopolitical alignments, neutralize adversaries and reestablish deterrence. It has eroded Iran’s deterrence, exposed the weakness of the Russia–China–Iran axis, bolstered Israel’s strategic depth, revalidated U.S. power projection under President Trump and is likely to triggered an economic realignment favoring pro-Western Gulf economies. In a world teetering between multipolar instability and hard-edged bloc politics, Lion Strike may mark the first decisive act of a new order—one led not by declarations, but by demonstrations of will.