Operation ‘True Promise 4’: How Iran’s Narrative Mobilizes Followers Across the Middle East

Missile launches, chants like “Madad Ya Imam,” and rituals such as the red flag atop the Jamkaran Mosque encoded messages interpretable only by members of the Shi’a community. For militants, each strike in True Promise 4 was part of Intizar (the ritualized anticipation of Imam al-Mahdi’s appearance), collapsing the distance between the worldly and divine and turning the battlefield into a stage for the awaited Imam.

Following catalytic events like October 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, Qur’anic verses and Shi’a eschatology were selectively interpreted to guide militant action. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iran’s elite paramilitary force, carried out missile strikes within this framework, signaling that success reflected divine will rather than technical skill.

Al-waʿd al-ṣādiq—the “True Promise” from God—signified the assured return of Imam al-Mahdi, central to Twelver Shi’a thought. Sayyid Muhammad Taqi al-Isfahani wrote in Mikyal al-Makarim:

“It is the true promise of God, which shall never be broken—glad tidings from the Prophet and the pure Imams, and one that must inevitably come to pass” (Al-Isfahani, 2001).

Operations like True Promise 4 embed contemporary conflict in a sacred timeline spanning over a millennium of memory, victimization, and jihad. Unlike Sunni jihadist movements, Shi’a jihad intertwines with the anticipated appearance of Imam al-Mahdi. The killing of key figures, such as Ali Khamenei, was framed as divine martyrdom, reinforcing temporal frameworks that sustain radical mobilization. Qur’anic metaphors, like Surah Al-Mulk’s lamps driving away devils, were applied to missiles, portraying adversaries as forces to overcome and strengthening loyalty among followers.

Theological Framing and Obedience

Iran’s ruling elite, influenced by Irfani political theology (a mystical Shi’a framework emphasizing spiritual knowledge, divine authority, and the metaphysical role of leaders), framed obedience to the Wali al-Faqih (Supreme Leader) as alignment with divine order. In 1979, Imam Khomeini established authority rooted in Irfan, extending governance through the doctrine of absolute guardianship of the jurist (wilāyat al-faqīh al-muṭlaqa), placing the Wali al-Faqih on a level comparable to divine authority. This framework draws on the theory of the Perfect Human (al-insān al-kāmil), positioning the Wali al-Faqih as a manifestation of divine will on earth.

The Shi’a theological principle of wasāṭa fi al-fayḍ frames the Supreme Leader as a channel of divine knowledge. By presenting guidance as a conduit of divine will, clerics give ideological messaging sacred legitimacy, making radicalization and recruitment appear socially, politically, and spiritually sanctioned. Followers perceive obedience—even when it entails lethal force—as fulfilling divine will rather than human decision.

The anticipated succession of Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei—considered extremely religious but less operationally pragmatic—signals followers may increasingly act on symbolic and eschatological cues. This heightens potential for decentralized operations, activating dormant networks and sleeper cells, while reinforcing the ideological and operational continuity of the Iranian revolutionary system.

Temporal Manipulation and Future-Oriented Martyrdom

Shi’a eschatology collapses past and present into a single, suspended moment. Followers see themselves as instruments of divine will, echoing Husayn ibn Ali’s sacrifice at Karbala. Within this framework, fighters become Killing Vessels—spiritually and operationally conditioned to enact perceived divine mandates. Death, battlefield setbacks, or leadership losses do not break momentum; they are absorbed into the continuous sacred struggle.

True Promise 4 reenacted sacred history with each strike, situating contemporary conflict within a larger eschatological trajectory. The narrative of Ali Khamenei’s symbolic death triggered directives to Shi’a populations in Iraq, Lebanon, and Bahrain: Killing Vessels no longer required a living commander to act, only narrative signals—such as signs of the Imam’s appearance—to initiate operations. These actions could provoke autonomous hostility, including potential targeting of Jewish communities in locations such as Belgium.

Esoteric Linguistic Techniques and Clerical Messaging

Clerics translated symbolic martyrdom into mobilization through layered, esoteric linguistic strategies. Qur’anic verses were selectively abstracted and reinterpreted to encode militant directives. Khamenei’s death in March 2026 intensified this framing, casting him alongside Imam Husayn and the Prophet’s companions, elevating his death to sacred martyrdom or the supreme Divine Secret. Cleric Kamal al-Haidari issued a fatwa calling for jihad against U.S. and Israeli forces, demonstrating how symbolic framing converted grief and theology into operational obligation. Fatwas acted as narrative triggers, activating followers similarly to Ayatollah Sistani’s 2014 decree against ISIS.

The Fattah-2 hypersonic missile embodied a comparable abstraction. In Arabic, fataḥa (فتح) implies divine triumph; naming the missile after Al-Fattāḥ (The Opener) signaled that success was determined by divine sanction rather than engineering. Historical battles, like Khaybar, informed this coding, with Israel’s Iron Dome symbolically portrayed as a fortress gate.

Authority within the Shi’a Marja’iyya

Authority within the Shi’a Marja’iyya (the body of senior Shi’a clerics who guide religious and legal interpretation) is not monolithic regarding jihad or threats to the Shi’a sect. Yet overarching narratives of divine martyrdom and the anticipated appearance of the Imam maintain operational continuity, guiding followers despite doctrinal differences. Chants and nasheeds invoking Imam Ali act as emotional catalysts and operational signals, enabling dormant followers to act when the narrative demands.

Strategic Implications

By fusing high-tech strikes with esoteric messaging, ritualized symbolism, and cosmic framing, Iran transforms contemporary conflict into a sacred struggle. Operations like True Promise 4 are not mere military maneuvers—they are ritualized enactments of Shi’a historical and esoteric narratives, rooted in centuries of memory, symbolism, and theology.

The Wali al-Faqih’s narrative thrives because it faces little internal challenge to its eschatological claims. Elevating voices of the Quietist Marja’iyya—some of whom question or limit the scope of absolute Wilayat al-Faqih—could decouple Intizar from sectarian animosity toward Jews and Al-Quds (Jerusalem).

Selection of Mojtaba Khamenei may shift the movement toward decentralized and autonomous actions. Dormant networks and sleeper cells could be more easily activated by narrative signals or clerical fatwas. Clerical messaging increasingly frames operational directives as sacred duties rather than tactical orders, broadening the scope and unpredictability of militant activity.

Understanding how these narratives are taught—through Hussynias in the West, sermons, study sessions, and educational programs—is essential. The principle of taqiyya, allowing concealment of intentions for protection or strategy, ensures followers remain hidden until clerical or narrative triggers mobilize them, preserving continuity of ideological and operational objectives even under adverse conditions.

