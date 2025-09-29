Orlando Man Sentenced to 6 Years for Lying to FBI in Connection With International Terrorism Investigation

U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza has sentenced Islam Doci (Orlando, 47) to six years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in an interview relating to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization. Doci pled guilty on October 15, 2024.

According to Doci’s plea agreement and evidence presented at sentencing, Doci promoted ISIS propaganda online, communicated with ISIS members, sent money himself overseas in support of ISIS, and facilitated the provision of money by others to ISIS. In addition to other pro-ISIS posts, Doci shared a post that stated, “If Islam is terrorism, then O God give me more of this terrorism until the day I die. If Islam is radicalism, then O God, give me more of this radicalism until the day I die.” In online communications with his ISIS associates, Doci celebrated the killing of Americans and likened providing money and other support to ISIS to being at war. When interviewed on two occasions by the FBI in relation to these activities, Doci lied about his involvement with and support of ISIS.

“Protecting the American people from terrorist attacks is the FBI’s top priority. I commend the special agents and analysts in this investigation whose proactive efforts and agility prevented the spread of ISIS ideology,” said FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Matthew Fodor.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kara M. Wick and National Security Division Counterterrorism Section Trial Attorney Andrew J. Dixon.

The original announcement can be found here.