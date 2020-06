An online petition demanding that the Ku Klux Klan be listed as a terrorist organization has gained more than one million signatures in just four days.

The Change.org petition is demanding that the white supremacist hate group be formally listed as a terrorist organization by the government.

Currently, the KKK are classified as a domestic extremist group as there is no definition for domestic terrorism organizations in the U.S.

