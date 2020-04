Four suspected Al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested for allegedly planning major attacks in Karachi, police said here on Monday.

The militants were produced before an anti-terrorism court, which send them to a 10-day police remand.

According to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in-charge Raja Umar, the four terrorists, arrested on Sunday, were planning attacks on the Karachi Stock Exchange, the police training centre and the city court.

Read more at The New Indian Express

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)