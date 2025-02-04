Pakistan Says Afghan-Based ‘Terrorists’ Increasingly Use U.S. Arms for Cross-Border Attacks

Pakistan said Thursday it had provided Taliban leaders in Afghanistan with “sufficient proof” to substantiate its claims that militants are using modern weapons left behind by the United States military for cross-border terrorism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated at a weekly news conference in Islamabad that the presence of U.S. advanced weapons in the neighboring country “remains a source of concern,” and it has been communicated multiple times to the Taliban government in Kabul.

“The proofs are regularly provided,” Khan said when asked for his comments on whether Pakistan has shared any evidence with the Taliban.

Read the rest of the story at VOA.