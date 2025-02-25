Pakistani Man to Be Extradited to U.S. for ISIS-Inspired Mass Shooting Plot to Kill NYC Jews

A Pakistani man wanted by the FBI will be extradited to New York from Canada to face trial on terrorism charges.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, is accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish center on Oct. 7. The Justice Department did not disclose the exact location he was targeting.

At an extradition hearing in Montreal Thursday, the young man also known as “Shahzeb Jadoon,” agreed not to fight his handover to US federal authorities.

