Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Pakistani Man to Be Extradited to U.S. for ISIS-Inspired Mass Shooting Plot to Kill NYC Jews

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan is pictured by police after his arrest in Ormstown, Quebec, on Sept. 4, 2024 (Photo: Quebec Superior Court)

A Pakistani man wanted by the FBI will be extradited to New York from Canada to face trial on terrorism charges.

Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, is accused of plotting an ISIS-inspired mass shooting at a Brooklyn Jewish center on Oct. 7. The Justice Department did not disclose the exact location he was targeting.

At an extradition hearing in Montreal Thursday, the young man also known as “Shahzeb Jadoon,” agreed not to fight his handover to US federal authorities.

CENTCOM Forces Kill an Al Qaeda Affiliate, Hurras al-Din, Leader in Northwest Syria
PERSPECTIVE: Disaster Diplomats: Why the Future of Emergency Management is a Matter of National Security
