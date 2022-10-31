Pelosi Attacker Reportedly Told Police He Would Break Speaker’s Kneecaps as Warning to Congress

“Police body worn camera footage showed a glass door that appeared to be laminated glass, broken near the door handle,” the complaint continued. Police recovered zip ties in Pelosi’s bedroom and in the hallway near the front door, and a backpack DePape said he left on the porch near the broken glass allegedly contained a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves, and a journal. Pelosi told police that DePape brought the hammer with him and it did not belong to the Pelosi family.

Before an ambulance took Pelosi to the hospital, he reportedly told an SFPD officer that he was asleep when DePape entered the bedroom “and stated he wanted to talk to Nancy. When Pelosi told him that Nancy was not there, DePape stated that he would sit and wait. Pelosi stated that his wife would not be home for several days and then DePape reiterated that he would wait.” Pelosi and DePape separately told officers, according to the complaint, that Pelosi was able to get to the bathroom and call 911 there.

In a Mirandized and recorded interview, DePape said “he was going to hold Nancy hostage and talk to her,” the complaint states. “If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he was going to break ‘her kneecaps.’ DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’ In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the ‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party. DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions. DePape also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape.” That individual is not named.

DePape reportedly told officers that he used the hammer to break the glass door to enter the home, and said that after Pelosi called 911 “he felt like Pelosi’s actions compelled him to respond.”

“DePape remembered thinking that there was no way the police were going to forget about the phone call,” the complaint continued. “DePape explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender. DePape reiterated this sentiment elsewhere in the interview.”

DePape reportedly told officers that after police arrived at the home that he “did not plan to surrender and that he would go ‘through’ Pelosi.” In explaining why he hit Pelosi in the head with the hammer, DePap said “that Pelosi’s actions resulted in Pelosi ‘taking the punishment instead,'” according to the complaint.

At a home’s garage where DePape had lived for the past two years, law enforcement found “among other things… two hammers, a sword, and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves.” CBS News reported unnamed law enforcement sources as saying that DePape had a list of additional people he may have been planning to target, and “suspected social media posts by DePape turned up conspiracy theories about Holocaust denial, pedophiles in the government, and claims that Democratic officials run child sex rings.”

In a letter to colleagues Saturday, Speaker Pelosi said her family is “heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack” on her husband, and in thanking members of Congress for their support she added that “we… pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family.”

Pelosi’s office said the speaker’s husband “underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands” and “his doctors expect a full recovery.”

U.S. Capitol Police said Friday that special agents with the USCP’s California Field Office “quickly arrived on scene, while a team of investigators from the Department’s Threat Assessment Section was simultaneously dispatched from the East Coast to assist the FBI and the San Francisco Police with a joint investigation.”