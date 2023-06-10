82.2 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, June 10, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorismFederal Pages

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Threatening FBI Agents After Mar-a-Lago Search

Bies made threats to murder, injure, and assault agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the days following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home.

By Homeland Security Today
mar a lago marine one
(Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

A resident of Mercer, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat, Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced Thursday.

Adam Bies, age 47, pleaded guilty to fourteen counts before United States District Judge William S. Stickman IV.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that Bies made threats to murder, injure, and assault agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the days following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on August 8, 2022, pursuant to a federal search warrant.

Sentencing in this matter has been scheduled for October 4, 2023. The law provides for a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court ordered that the defendant be detained.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Adam Bies.

Read more at the Justice Department

Previous articlePERSPECTIVE: How Platform Engineering Can Help Homeland Security Agencies Meet Their Mission
Next article‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski Dies at Age 81
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals