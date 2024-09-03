69.5 F
Counterterrorism

Pentagon Condemns Attacks in Balochistan

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh conducts a media briefing at the Pentagon, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

The United States Department of Defence has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan, which have resulted in the deaths of over 50 civilians and security personnel.

Pentagon’s Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh at last Thursday’s news briefing expressed deep condolences for the victims and reiterated the US commitment to combating terrorism globally.

Responding to questions regarding potential US assistance to Pakistan in addressing the ongoing terrorist threats, Ms Singh said, “I am not aware of any US involvement or assistance to Pakistan at this time. But if that changes, I can certainly let you know.”

Read the rest of the story at DAWN.

