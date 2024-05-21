The world first saw what the al Qaeda offshoot ISIS was capable of in 2014, when it began beheading Americans and committing genocide against Christians and Yazidis in Iraq. Today, the terror group’s descendant, ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K), is growing and strengthening its ability to kill innocent civilians across the globe.

In the face of this danger, the U.S. government should be working day and night to uphold our national security. Instead, President Biden’s illegal immigration policies are giving ISIS-K clear access to the homeland, raising the threat of terrorist attacks on U.S. soil. Just look at recent press reports of ISIS-K affiliates crossing the southern border.

In February 2022, Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) apprehended an illegal Uzbek immigrant named Jovokhir Attoev. Following Biden’s protocols, CBP then released Attoev — a single, military-aged male who had traveled thousands of miles through multiple countries — into the country.

