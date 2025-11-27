PERSPECTIVE: D.C. National Guard Shooting Shows National Security Failure That Didn’t Need to Happen

Two uniformed National Guard members were shot in the nation’s capital. The suspect is an Afghan national who entered through the 2021 evacuation pipeline and previously worked for a partner entity that supported U.S. operations overseas. That background should have triggered multiple layers of scrutiny. Instead, a man with a foreign conflict history and direct exposure to U.S. personnel moved through the system with little friction and even less follow-up.

This did not occur in a vacuum. It reflects a convergence of failures that have been building for years. The United States is now seeing the consequences of four major gaps that have been treated as secondary issues for far too long.

These gaps form a single threat picture. They also explain why the shooting in Washington should be viewed as a national security breakdown, not an isolated criminal act.

The United States Still Lacks a Domestic Terrorism Statute With Operational Value

Federal law recognizes domestic terrorism only as a definition. There is no charge attached to it. Violent acts intended to influence, intimidate, or coerce are prosecuted as ordinary crimes. When motive matters, courts are forced to stitch together firearms laws, assault statutes, and conspiracy charges that ignore the context of the act.

This blind spot removes any meaningful way to track or disrupt coercive violence inside the country. It also limits the ability of analysts to identify patterns that move beyond routine crime.

I have spent the past year developing an early-stage draft for a potential framework. It is a concept, not a legislative proposal. The model, tentatively titled the Domestic Terrorism Prevention and Security Act, focuses entirely on conduct that uses violence to influence others. It outlines strict judicial oversight, narrow authorities, and civil liberties protections. It also establishes a national reporting structure so the system cannot operate quietly or without transparency.

A unified domestic terrorism framework is not a luxury. It is a missing tool. The D.C. attack demonstrates how dangerous that gap has become.

State–Federal Intelligence Integration Remains Fragmented and Slow

Every major attack and every near-miss in the past two decades has exposed one repeated truth: the first warning signs appear at the state and local level. Local analysts see the behavioral shifts. Patrol officers hear community concerns that never rise to the level of formal reporting. Fusion centers identify anomalies that federal systems do not see.

The problem has never been a lack of talent. The problem is a lack of alignment.

In earlier work published by Homeland Security Today, I argued that state and federal analysts need a shared format, a common handoff process, and an agreed-upon structure for moving time-sensitive intelligence. The current system relies on personal relationships and ad hoc communication. This guarantees inconsistency. It also guarantees delays.

In the D.C. shooting, federal entities held parts of the suspect’s history. State and local agencies held behavioral information. None of it converged.

This is exactly the type of failure that produces preventable violence.

The Afghanistan Withdrawal Still Contains Unaddressed Counterintelligence and Vetting Gaps

The U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan was executed under extreme pressure. Many evacuees were genuine allies who risked their lives for American forces. They deserve respect and protection. The evacuation also included individuals whose records were incomplete, unverifiable, or dependent on collapsing Afghan government databases.

Four years later, the United States still has not conducted a full-spectrum re-vetting of the entire emergency-parole population. This includes biometric reviews, partner-agency verification, intelligence cross-checks, and updated interviews. The absence of this process creates a continuing vulnerability.

The D.C. suspect reportedly worked with a partner organization overseas. Individuals in this category often have complex relationships with foreign governments, local power brokers, and insurgent groups. These backgrounds require deeper assessment, not less.

A national-level re-vetting effort is overdue. It is also the only responsible path forward.

Violent Extremism Inside the United States Has Evolved Faster than the Government’s Response

Threat actors today do not fit the old categories. Many blend personal grievance with political frustration or foreign influence. Others bring operational experience from conflict zones into American communities. The suspect in the D.C. shooting fits the profile of someone who moved through multiple national security touchpoints without any modern system capable of connecting them.

The United States continues to treat violent incidents as individual criminal cases. This leaves analysts unable to map broader patterns and leaves policymakers without a clear understanding of the threat environment.

Where These Failures Intersect

Each of the four issues described above would be concerning on its own. Together, they form a system-level failure.

A legal framework that cannot define or charge domestic terrorism

An intelligence system that does not integrate state and federal insights

A major emergency evacuation cohort that has never received a full review

An evolving threat landscape that exploits these weaknesses

The shooting in Washington demonstrates that the overlap is no longer theoretical. It has moved into operational space.

A Strategic Path Forward

A serious response requires decisive action.

First: The United States needs a national conversation about a lawful, constitutional framework for addressing violent coercion.

Second: DHS, FBI, state fusion centers, and DoD must build a shared reporting template and a required handoff process for urgent intelligence.

Third: Every Afghan evacuee admitted through emergency channels must receive a full re-vetting using today’s intelligence holdings, not the incomplete records from 2021.

Fourth: A joint after-action review of the D.C. attack must examine the intelligence picture, communication gaps, and structural weaknesses that enabled this event to unfold.

These steps are practical and achievable. They do not require new surveillance powers or expanded authorities. They require discipline, coordination, and political will.

A Closing Thought

I have served in combat. I have lost friends to violence overseas. I have seen how threats form long before they detonate. At home, the earliest signs appear in police reports, community complaints, fusion center notes, and the quiet instincts of experienced officers. When these signals fail to move, the system fails with them.

Two National Guard members were shot in the heart of the capital. The weaknesses that contributed to this event are known. The solutions are clear. The question now is whether the country will confront the problem or wait for the next incident to force the issue.

A nation that ignores converging threats eventually meets them in the open. Washington just received its warning.