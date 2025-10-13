Al Qaeda’s Renewed Threat Shows International Terrorism Has Come Home

In light of our new military emphasis on lethality and domestic security over global partnerships, perhaps we should pay attention to the threat posed by AI Qaeda within our national boundaries. Emerging terror threats posed by Al Qaeda have been ignored even though we have repeatedly been warned that there are over one thousand operatives on American soil awaiting orders to hit Americans where they live, work, play, and pray. The attacks will be multiple, synchronized, and may capitalize on a natural disaster.

International terrorism has come home. Instead of fearing one another, we ought to be laser-focused on the adversaries who hate Americans, and we ought to be preparing to save ourselves at least as much as they are planning our demise. Al Qaeda doesn’t distinguish between Democrats or Republicans; to them, we are simply Americans, and that is how we ought to be thinking about ourselves as we prepare for the threat they pose.

Historically, we have pushed out so that we could prevent having to deal with external threats to our civilians. If we are not going to continue to monitor and prioritize keeping threats at bay, then we need to warn, inform, and prepare of civilian population about the threat posed by international terrorists in our midst.

Before 9/11, if someone told you that terrorists armed with box cutters were going to hijack planes and crash them into the World Trade Center, would you have believed it? We are in the same situation now. We are trying to warn you that international terrorists are planning a multi-city attack on civilians and first responders on the homeland. There is no excuse for our security and defense community to be strategically surprised again, but they may be. So we are talking directly to civilians and working from the ground up to be aware, prepare, and talk to your neighbors.

The Threats

In late December of 2023, Al Qaeda released a video titled What America and the West Do Not Expect, part of their Open-Source Jihad series aimed at instructing lone-wolf mujahideen on how to carry out attacks. While the video garnered attention for threatening U.S. airlines, the critical bomb-making tutorial it contained went largely unnoticed in public reporting and industry alerts. The video detailed the construction of an explosive device designed to evade traditional security measures, claiming that it could only be detected by millimeter-wave body scanners, leaving it undetectable by conventional metal detectors. Al Qaeda has now advanced to creating the invisible bomb into suicide vests, a significant innovation in terrorist tactics and a dangerous leap forward in the sophistication of improvised explosive devices, allowing for the covert transportation of devices. Further, the group’s renewed focus on biological, chemical, and radiological weapons signals a long-term strategy to escalate the global jihad.

Al Qaeda is more dangerous than ever, and the clock is ticking.

There are at least five common elements Al Qaeda uses when planning attacks:

Soft Targets: Densely populated areas like concerts and sporting events. Attackers: They will die for their cause. This is a mentality law enforcement have experienced in large scale on the homefront. Homeland Threat: They will attempt to rally follow-on support from local sympathizers. Chaos: This will cause paralysis in government entities. Reaction and response time will be extended allowing terrorists to inflict more casualties and hold terrain for extended periods of time. False sense of security: This is what Al Qaeda and its affiliates have counted on in the past and will continue to leverage against us until we wake up.

The initial phase of attacks will involve a series of coordinated assaults on high-profile public venues, including hotels, shopping malls, schools, and other public venues, to cause maximum chaos. The terrorists are prepared to engage in prolonged firefights with police and military forces and will use hostages as human shields. The plot includes a comprehensive media strategy designed to maximize coverage of the attacks, showcasing their violent actions and calling for global jihad.

Addressing the multifaceted threat of terrorism on our own soil requires a holistic approach that involves psychological, social, and technological dimensions. By fostering a culture of awareness, promoting community engagement, and investing in effective counter-terrorism strategies, we can work toward a safer future for our citizens. The stakes have never been higher. It is essential that we take immediate and comprehensive whole-of-nation and whole-of-community action to safeguard our nation.