PFLP-Affiliated Samidoun And Masar Badil Call For Global ‘Mass Demonstration Of Rage’ Against The U.S. And Israel In Response To Iran Attack

Two organizations affiliated with the U.S.-designated Palestinian Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network and the Madrid-based Masar Badil – issued statements denouncing U.S. and Israeli military action against Iran and calling for “mass demonstrations of rage” against the countries. Samidoun is also a U.S.-designated entity.[1]

Samidoun: “The Aggression on Iran Is An Attack On Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq And Humanity Itself”

On February 27, the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network issued a statement on its website in which it denounced in “the strongest terms” what it called “the joint U.S.-Zionist attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran.”[2]

The statement called for “the broadest mobilizations everywhere to not only protest but to shut down the war machine with action and meaningful solidarity.” It added: “The aggression on Iran, timed for the holy month of Ramadan, is an attempt to destroy a nation that refuses the domination of its economy, military, energy, foreign policy and its future by U.S. imperialism and Zionist demands. It is an attack on Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and all of the people of the region – it is an attack on humanity itself.”

Samidoun urged global mass protests. “This is the time for action, awareness and confrontation,” it stated, continuing, “It must be clear to all that the U.S., the Zionist entity and their fellow imperialist powers have the most extreme disregard for international law, the sovereignty of states and the rights of peoples, seeking only war, destruction, devastation, and the theft of land, wealth, resources, and the very future of targeted nations.”

The statement further called the U.S. airstrikes a “continuation of the ongoing genocide in occupied Palestine,” saying that, as such, Samidoun joins Masar Badil in calling for “broad popular mobilization across all arenas – through demonstrations, sit-ins, comprehensive boycotts of the enemy and its interests, and the escalation of all forms of popular and political pressure and direct action in defense of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and the peoples of the region, immediately and on an ongoing and emergency basis; and in making the international Day of Al-Quds, March 13, the last Friday in Ramadan, a unified day of action to affirm that Palestine will remain the central cause, the compass of the struggle, and the center of confrontation until the demise of the Zionist entity and the end of colonialism.”

Samidoun concluded by rallying students in what it called “the imperial core” and elsewhere, and for boycotting American and Israeli products: “We urge all to mobilize emergency demonstrations in cities, communities and campuses around the world, especially in the imperial core; to take direct actions, and to shut down the business-as-usual of the imperialist/Zionist war machine. The anti-war, Palestine liberation and global justice movements cannot allow themselves to become distracted or misdirected: the reality is as clear as it could be.

“The Zionist entity and the United States are continuing their assault on humanity, sovereignty, self-determination in the region and the world, and they view Iran as a primary obstacle in blocking their domination, hegemony, control and completion of the genocide in occupied Palestine. Now is the time for action and mobilization, immediately and continuously, before and on al-Quds Day and beyond, for Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and Yemen, to bring the imperialist-Zionist war to an end, and to impose meaningful popular, direct and legal accountability upon all of those responsible for these ongoing atrocities.”