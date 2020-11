Pittsburgh is a focal point for white supremacy and extremists, an FBI analyst said Thursday at a symposium on domestic terrorism.

“Our area has become a hub. It’s important to understand that it is here,” said John Pulcastro, a supervisory analyst at the FBI’s Pittsburgh office.

In fact, he said the movement is as strong here as any other place in the country he has studied in 20 years, including the Pacific Northwest, a hotbed for supremacists.

