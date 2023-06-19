70.6 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasCounterterrorism

Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman Found Guilty on All Federal Charges

Bowers had pleaded not guilty to 63 federal criminal counts, including hate crimes.

By Homeland Security Today
Candles are lit at a memorial event in Pittsburgh’s Schenley Park on Oct. 27, 2021, in remembrance of the attack on the Tree of Life congregation. (City of Pittsburgh photo/Twitter)

The gunman who opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, killing 11, was found guilty Friday on all 63 federal counts — some of which are punishable by death — for his role in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The verdict in Robert Bowers’ trial was announced after a jury deliberated for five hours over two days.

Bowers appeared calm, and the courtroom was pin-drop quiet during the verdict reading. By the time the reading was over, some sniffles could be heard from the public section of the courtroom.

Bowers had pleaded not guilty to 63 federal criminal counts, including hate crimes.

Read more at NBC News

Previous articleBreak the Chain: Manifestos, Lone Wolf Terrorism, and the Nashville Shooting
Next articleEarth Saw Its 3rd-Warmest May in 174 Years
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals