Pittsburgh Synagogue Gunman Found Guilty on All Federal Charges

The gunman who opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, killing 11, was found guilty Friday on all 63 federal counts — some of which are punishable by death — for his role in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.

The verdict in Robert Bowers’ trial was announced after a jury deliberated for five hours over two days.

Bowers appeared calm, and the courtroom was pin-drop quiet during the verdict reading. By the time the reading was over, some sniffles could be heard from the public section of the courtroom.

Bowers had pleaded not guilty to 63 federal criminal counts, including hate crimes.

