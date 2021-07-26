(Metropolitan Police)

Police Appeal for Information as Woman in Charlie Hebdo Shirt Stabbed in London

A woman wearing a Charlie Hebdo t-shirt has been stabbed at Speakers’ Corner, London, U.K. She was taken to hospital following the incident in Hyde Park on Sunday afternoon.

Widely-shared social media footage shows someone dressed in a black hooded outfit approaching the woman at the site, where people have gathered for years to listen to public debates and speeches.

The attacker makes contact with the woman then runs away as passers by attempt to intervene – even throwing objects at them as they try to escape, with a police car arriving shortly afterwards.

